There’s the small matter of a Yorkshire Derby Saturday lunchtime as Huddersfield host rivals Leeds at the John Smith’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:30. Here’s how to watch the game:

How to Watch Huddersfield v Leeds Live Streaming

What Channel is the Huddersfield v Leeds Match on

The match can be watched with Sky Sports and in play with Bet365 online. The action kicks off at 12:30 at John Smith’s Stadium.

Where is the Huddersfield v Leeds game being played?

The match is being played at the John Smiths Stadium, Huddersfield, England

Is Huddersfield v Leeds on Sky?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports.

The Terriers sit just two points adrift of the drop zone after going four games without a win. Danny Cowley and brother Nicky looked to have turned things around with a run of seven games undefeated.

But defeats at Preston and Bristol City – where they were hammered 5-2 – have kept Huddersfield in the thick of a relegation battle.

In contrast Leeds are flying. Bielsa’s side slipped back down to second on Monday night after West Brom’s late winner at Preston, but take the 14 mile trip to Huddersfield looking to make it six wins on the bounce.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

After last year’s playoff disappointment Leeds look nailed on to go one better and secure promotion via the top two. They’re dominating teams from start to finish, they’re more clinical going forward and defensively they’re solid conceding just ten league goals all season. They’ve recorded five clean sheets in their last outings and are 7/5 to win to nil on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford has bagged three goals in four games. That’s after going 11 games without a sniff and the striker is 7/2 to continue his good form by opening the scoring.

Huddersfield’s main problem is a leaky defence. They’ve conceded 31 goals in 19 games, the 5th worst defensive record in the league, and will have to be at their very best to keep out Leeds.

The last time these two sides met at the John Smith’s Stadium the hosts won 2-1 and it’s 22/1 for a repeat scoreline. Goals should be certain.

11 of the last 12 encounters between the two sides have produced 2.5 goals and it’s 21/20 for the same to happen this weekend.

Huddersfield’s form is bleak and it’s no surprise to see them as big as 6/1 to bag all three points.

The draw is 3/1 in places while Leeds are odds on at 4/7 to secure another away win.

