Manchester United may want to take note of Jadon Sancho’s fine performance for Borussia Dortmund today.

The England international may have had a difficult season so far, but is lighting up the Bundesliga once again with a sparking performance this afternoon.

So far, Sancho has a goal and an assist to his name, with the video above showing his clinical finishing skills.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Man Utd and others by the Independent, and he certainly looks like the kind of goal threat from out wide who would instantly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side.