Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has reportedly turned down the chance to seal a transfer to Manchester United.

According to Don Balon, the Colombia international has refused to make the move to Old Trafford as part of a swap deal that could have seen Paul Pogba move to the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez could have been a decent option for Man Utd, though in truth many fans will probably not be too disappointed by this news.

Despite once looking a world class talent, Rodriguez has not been at his best for some time now and may have been a risky addition at this point in his career.

The 28-year-old is no longer a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s side, having returned to Madrid after two underwhelming years on loan at Bayern Munich.

While some might well argue that Rodriguez could improve if given the chance in the right team, United could probably do better than him anyway.

Don Balon also explain that the player himself is only keen on joining a club which can guarantee Champions League football – something not looking particularly likely at United right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should surely only go after players who really want to be at MUFC and play for the badge, rather than just sign whoever’s available and end up with players who aren’t necessarily that committed to the cause.