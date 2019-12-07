Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas appeared to be hit by a water bottle thrown by Montpellier fans in today’s game in Ligue 1.

Watch below as the Costa Rica international goes down after a bottle seems to possibly hit him near his head.

Keylor Navas goes down after a Montpellier fan chucks a water bottle at him. pic.twitter.com/pOv6Ji0m7h — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 7, 2019

It’s never nice to see scenes like this, with some football fans’ idea of ‘banter’ so often going too far these days.

We hope Navas is okay, with this incident admittedly not looking particularly serious.