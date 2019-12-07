Menu

Video: PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas goes down after Montpellier fan throws water bottle at him

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas appeared to be hit by a water bottle thrown by Montpellier fans in today’s game in Ligue 1.

Watch below as the Costa Rica international goes down after a bottle seems to possibly hit him near his head.

It’s never nice to see scenes like this, with some football fans’ idea of ‘banter’ so often going too far these days.

We hope Navas is okay, with this incident admittedly not looking particularly serious.

