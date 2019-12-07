Video: Mateo Kovacic puts Chelsea back in it with quality long-range strike against Everton

Mateo Kovacic has scored a delightful goal to put Chelsea back in it in today’s game away to Everton.

Frank Lampard’s side trail 2-1 at the time of writing, but Kovacic has surely given the Blues some hope of making a comeback in this second half.

Perfect placement! Kovacic finds the bottom corner with an expertly timed volley! Game on ? pic.twitter.com/HfS44e1VFg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2019

Mateo Kovacic on the volley from outside the box! ? He somehow guides it through a sea of bodies to peg one back for the Blues at Goodison.#EVECHE #PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/taml3yIkFV — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 7, 2019

Watch the goal video above as Kovacic neatly finishes with a well-taken side-footed effort from long range.

The Croatia international is not a renowned goal scorer, but he finally seems to have found his touch in that department after also recently scoring against Valencia in a Champions League game.