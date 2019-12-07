Menu

Video: Mateo Kovacic puts Chelsea back in it with quality long-range strike against Everton

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Mateo Kovacic has scored a delightful goal to put Chelsea back in it in today’s game away to Everton.

Frank Lampard’s side trail 2-1 at the time of writing, but Kovacic has surely given the Blues some hope of making a comeback in this second half.

Watch the goal video above as Kovacic neatly finishes with a well-taken side-footed effort from long range.

The Croatia international is not a renowned goal scorer, but he finally seems to have found his touch in that department after also recently scoring against Valencia in a Champions League game.

