Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly favouring a transfer to Barcelona over Real Madrid as he weighs up his future at Anfield.

The Egypt international has been a star performer for the Reds since his move from Roma in 2017, but it seems he’s now considering leaving the club in the near future, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen how much Salah will push to leave Liverpool, but if he does it seems he has no interest in a move to Real Madrid.

This is because of his feud with Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos, who injured him in the Champions League final of 2018, according to Don Balon.

This seemingly gives Barca the edge in the race to sign Salah, who could well be a superb replacement for Lionel Messi if they need one in the next few years.

The Argentine just won his sixth Ballon d’Or, but is now 32 years of age and cannot go on forever at this level.

Salah is a similar style of player so could appeal to the Catalan giants, even if we’re perhaps unlikely to ever see anyone as good as Messi at any club ever again.