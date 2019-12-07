Jurgen Klopp has made as many as seven changes in the starting lineup for today’s match against Bournemouth at Dean Court.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino return to the starting XI which means that Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are on the bench. Sadio Mane has also been omitted from the lineup and has been replaced bu Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Another key player that is on the bench today is Trent Alexander-Arnold with Joe Gomez who will make his first Premier League start since Liverpool’s opening fixture against Norwich City back in August. Jordan Henderson returns to the lineup while Naby Keita will start in a league match for the first time this season. James Milner retains his spot while Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana aren’t even on the bench. Alisson is back between the sticks after serving his suspension.

With the fixtures piling up, there’s no doubt that Klopp will make many more squad rotations as the season progresses.