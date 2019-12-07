Video: Lucas Moura makes it Tottenham 2-0 Burnley after great play by Son Heung-min

Lucas Moura has given Tottenham an early 2-0 lead against Burnley in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

It’s been a fast start to the game from Spurs, who went 1-0 up after just four minutes thanks to this screamer of a goal from striker Harry Kane.

And now, Moura has stabbed home from close range in just the ninth minute, following superb play on the wing from Son Heung-min.

The South Korean has been a key player for Tottenham and also looks to be one of many to have improved since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager.