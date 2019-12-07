One Manchester City ‘fan’ appears to have been spotted racially mocking Manchester United’s black players with monkey chants during today’s game.

Watch below for the disgraceful incident, which appears to show one fan quite clearly mimicking a gorilla as United midfielder Fred approaches.

Many fans have tweeted the video and are reporting it to the Premier League and anti-racist charity Kick It Out.

It’s unbelievable that we still witness scenes like this in 2019 and it seems increasingly clear that much stricter punishments need to be handed out for incidents like this.