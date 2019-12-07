Menu

“Weak link” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selection decision angers these Manchester United fans ahead of City clash

Loads of Manchester United fans are unimpressed with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to go for Luke Shaw at left-back over in-form youngster Brandon Williams for today’s game away to rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils could really do with a big result in this Manchester Derby after their poor start to the season, with Solskjaer sure to be under growing pressure as he struggles to get the best out of this side while more proven managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri are available.

Solskjaer could really have done with getting his team selection right, but Shaw over Williams seems a strange move given how well the young defender has performed in recent times.

Shaw, by contrast, has been inconsistent for so much of his Old Trafford career and doesn’t really deserve to go back into the team, even if he is the more experienced option.

It’s fair to say a lot of Man Utd fans singled that out as a bad call by their manager, with some Twitter reaction below summing up the mood ahead of kickoff…

