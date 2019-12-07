Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been praised by loads of fans on Twitter after what many are calling his best game for the club so far.

The England international joined Man Utd from Leicester City in the summer transfer window, and initially looked like he’d be just the signing they needed.

However, it’s taken time for Maguire to show his best form for the Red Devils, though fans are thrilled with what they’ve seen from him so far against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are 2-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and Maguire has done his bit to keep City’s attackers out at the other end.

It’s big performances like this that will be why United felt the need to splash the cash on Maguire, so Solskjaer will no doubt be as delighted with him as the fans seem to be as they give their half time reaction to the Manchester Derby…

Harry Maguire has been sensational, definitely gone under radar — Swanny??? (@ftbIswanny) December 7, 2019

Slab head Maguire man. £80m display right there. OUTSTANDING TODAY ? — UnitedCloud???????? (@unitedcloudig) December 7, 2019

Best game defensively from Maguire for us? — ???? (@HarrisUtd) December 7, 2019

Best game from Maguire in red SO FAR…. — A-K-I-? © (@akgage) December 7, 2019

Haz Maguire’s best game in a Yanited shirt thus far — Chris (@ChrisW_1995) December 7, 2019

Half time thoughts -Best half of the season.

-Rashford legend

-Fred decent

– Maguire rock solid

– Martial is the best finisher at our club — Conor (@MUMindset) December 7, 2019

Great half. Maguire has been great at the back so far. — Rayyan (@R6YY9N) December 7, 2019