Menu

“Sensational” – Man United summer signing praised for having “best game” for the club by these fans

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been praised by loads of fans on Twitter after what many are calling his best game for the club so far.

The England international joined Man Utd from Leicester City in the summer transfer window, and initially looked like he’d be just the signing they needed.

MORE: Video: Anthony Martial drills Manchester United into a shock 2-0 lead away to Manchester City

However, it’s taken time for Maguire to show his best form for the Red Devils, though fans are thrilled with what they’ve seen from him so far against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are 2-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and Maguire has done his bit to keep City’s attackers out at the other end.

More Stories / Latest News

It’s big performances like this that will be why United felt the need to splash the cash on Maguire, so Solskjaer will no doubt be as delighted with him as the fans seem to be as they give their half time reaction to the Manchester Derby…

More Stories Harry Maguire