Video: Manchester United’s Fred produces cheeky nutmeg on Manchester City star Rodri

Manchester United midfielder Fred is looking a different player at the moment after some improved recent performances.

The Brazil international hasn’t always been convincing for Man Utd, but it looks like there could be some hope for him yet as he starts to find his feet.

Rodri really out here getting nutmegged by Fred pls pic.twitter.com/smqeC98vcl — Laiba (@trcntaa) December 7, 2019

Watch the video above as Fred brilliantly nutmegs City star Rodri with a lovely piece of skill in the middle of the park.

United are 2-0 up at the Etihad Stadium at the time of writing, so Fred’s fancy footwork isn’t the only surprising thing about today’s game!