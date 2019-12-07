Video: Anthony Martial drills Manchester United into a shock 2-0 lead away to Manchester City

Manchester United have raced into a surprise 2-0 lead away to Manchester City in today’s big game in the Premier League.

Watch below as Anthony Martial drills in a low, powerful finish past Ederson at the near post, giving United a huge advantage early on in this game.

It’s certainly a surprise to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side play this well against such top quality opposition, given how much they’ve often struggled against lesser sides this season.

Still, MUFC fans will be loving it, with this lead richly deserved based on how they’ve performed so far today.