Video: Lionel Messi hits a hat-trick for Barcelona with another superb finish

Lionel Messi hit a stunning hat-trick for Barcelona tonight in their win over Mallorca in La Liga.

Watch below as the Argentine produces a typically beautiful finish after a flowing move, making it 5-2 on the night and netting his third of the game to cap a sublime performance.

Messi is well and truly back on form after missing the start of the season through injury and taking a little while to get into his stride.

Now a Ballon d’Or winner for a sixth time, perhaps Messi’s confidence is fully restored as he shoots his way up to become top scorer in La Liga.