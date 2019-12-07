Mikel Arteta in pole position for Arsenal job but Gunners criticised for bizarre interview process

Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly emerging as the leading candidate to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal manager.

The Spaniard is currently one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at City, and has long been rated highly for his work alongside Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal recently sacked Emery after a dire start to this season and the Telegraph now suggest it looks like Arteta could be in next at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the report also suggests that Arteta faces a gruelling interview process in order to get the gig with the Gunners, with the whole ordeal being described as an Apprentice-style operation.

The Telegraph add that this has been criticised for being overly complicated and involving too many different people within the club.

Arsenal fans will just hope this can be sorted soon as the team has got off to a nightmare start under caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta lacks experience and may also be a bit of a gamble, but was, as noted by the Telegraph, considered for the job before, with AFC eventually opting for Emery when Arsene Wenger left in 2018.