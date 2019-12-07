Video: Mohamed Salah makes it 3-0 to Liverpool with ice-cool finish

Mohamed Salah has scored with an ice-cool finish from close range to make it 3-0 to Liverpool away to Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Reds are running away with this one, with Salah getting in on the act at last after earlier goals from midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Asked for a Salah goal, got a Salah goal, brilliant finish! pic.twitter.com/njBmSilTEL — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 7, 2019

Watch the video above as Salah is put through by Keita, with the Egyptian then making no mistake from close range to simply pass the ball into the back of the net.

Remarkably, this is only Salah’s first away goal in the Premier League this season, but we imagine he will surely add a few more between now and the end of the campaign.