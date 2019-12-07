Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his son’s calls Spurs forward Son Heung-min ‘Sonaldo Nazario’.

This is a tribute to the Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest attacking players of his generation.

"My son calls him Sonaldo Nazario!" ? Jose Mourinho hails Heung-min Son after the South Korean's goal of the season contender against Burnley ? pic.twitter.com/HcQ6U3BpLe — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 7, 2019

Tottenham’s version may not be quite that good, though the South Korean was in sensational form for Spurs today in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

Son notably scored a stunning solo effort after running almost the length of the pitch, in what seems likely to go down as one of the goals of the season.