Video: Jose Mourinho reveals his son’s nickname for Tottenham star Son Heung-min

Tottenham FC
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his son’s calls Spurs forward Son Heung-min ‘Sonaldo Nazario’.

This is a tribute to the Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest attacking players of his generation.

Tottenham’s version may not be quite that good, though the South Korean was in sensational form for Spurs today in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

Son notably scored a stunning solo effort after running almost the length of the pitch, in what seems likely to go down as one of the goals of the season.

