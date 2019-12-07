Jose Mourinho has continued his strong start as Tottenham manager after his side strolled to a 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League today.

Remarkably, this is the first time Mourinho has seen one of his teams score five in a single league match since he was still Chelsea boss back in 2015.

The Portuguese tactician never once managed this in two and a half seasons in charge of his previous club Manchester United, which says a lot about how his time at Old Trafford went.

Mourinho was not Mr Popular at Man Utd, with his style of football not seeming to go down well with the club’s fans as he struggled to ever really settle into the job.

It’s looking quite different for him at Spurs, however, with his side playing some fantastic football as they thrashed Burnley this afternoon.

5 – Jose Mourinho has seen his side score five goals in the Premier League for the first time since January 2015 (Chelsea 5-0 Swansea) – his Manchester United team never scored more than four goals in his 93 league games with the club. Alive. pic.twitter.com/lCXdjpOtCp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2019

Harry Kane scored twice, while Son Heung-min’s stunning solo effort was surely the pick of the bunch as the north Londoners put on a real show for their fans.

United fans must be gutted he couldn’t get performances like this out of his Red Devils squad and may well be wondering if this is even the same guy!