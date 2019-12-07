Video: Naby Keita makes it 2-0 to Liverpool after beautiful link-up with Mohamed Salah

Naby Keita has scored to make 2-0 to Liverpool away to Bournemouth this afternoon after some gorgeous, intricate football in their opponents’ penalty area.

Watch below as the Guinea international exchanges passes with Mohamed Salah, who returns the ball with a marvellous back-heel.

What a goal from Keita and a world class backheel assist from Salah! Brilliant goal! pic.twitter.com/GRHQHHWrLr — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 7, 2019

Keita then finishes with a clever flick into the back of the net, with Liverpool looking like potentially running away with this game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opening goal and Keita has now given them a two-goal cushion, with surely more to come from LFC provided they don’t completely switch off.