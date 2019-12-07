Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has scored a world class free-kick for his side in today’s game against Montpellier.

The Brazil international may divide opinion for some of his show-boating and antics off the pitch, but there’s no doubt that on his day he’s one of the finest footballers in the world.

Watch the goal video above as Neymar produces a perfect strike from long range at a critical moment for PSG, as he brought them level in this Ligue 1 game.

Neymar has a huge collection of great goals like this, but this one is surely right up there with his best.