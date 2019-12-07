Video: Nicolas Otamendi header puts Man City back in it against Man United

Manchester City are back in today’s game against Manchester United thanks to a thumping header from defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Watch below as the Argentine gets forward to score from a corner and ensure a dramatic finish to today’s Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium.

It remains to be seen if City have enough in them to turn this around, with Man Utd generally looking the better side for most of today’s match.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored in the first half for the Red Devils, but Otamendi has certainly given City hope of at least getting a point.