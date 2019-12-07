A number of Arsenal fans seem to think Manchester United’s win over Manchester City today could be good news for them in regards to potentially hiring Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is out of work after leaving Tottenham and will no doubt be attracting the interest of a number of top clubs after his fine work during his time at Spurs, even if things ended badly for him as he was sacked this season.

A recent report from the Manchester Evening News claimed he was keen on the Man Utd job but also open to managing Arsenal, where, unlike at Old Trafford, there is currently a vacancy following the recent sacking of Unai Emery.

It would be controversial for the former Spurs boss to take over at their bitter north London rivals, but it seems a lot of Arsenal fans would be perfectly happy with it.

And following today’s result, they also expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks a lot safer at United than he did just a few days ago, which could well mean Pochettino is now a more realistic target…

This is probably good news for Arsenal, assume Utd don't go for Pochettino now, afc surely have to break the bank to get the Argentine. — salaar latif (@salaar_latif) December 7, 2019

Pochettino at Arsenal please. Ole isn't going anywhere for at least this season — HA (@AlphaGooner) December 7, 2019

Ole making sure Arsenal get Pochettino, he truly is at the wheel ?? — Lloyd ? (@winfieldlloyd) December 7, 2019

Ole’s job is safe for the foreseeable future. This is when we take Pochettino. https://t.co/ruq1AEmEAW — Freddie FC (@warsamefooty) December 7, 2019

So that basically means that only Arsenal wants to sign Pochettino ? — Anes (@OzilTurn) December 7, 2019

Ole is there till the end of the season now. Go get Pochettino I don’t care if people say he only went to Arsenal cos man united wasn’t available just go get him!!!! #Arsenal — YGooner (@YGooner1) December 7, 2019

Arsenal need to swipe Pochettino ASAP — • 6 Bob ?? (@Trapistanii_) December 7, 2019