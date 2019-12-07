Menu

“Good news for Arsenal” – These Gunners fans think Manchester United might’ve just given them a real boost

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

A number of Arsenal fans seem to think Manchester United’s win over Manchester City today could be good news for them in regards to potentially hiring Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is out of work after leaving Tottenham and will no doubt be attracting the interest of a number of top clubs after his fine work during his time at Spurs, even if things ended badly for him as he was sacked this season.

MORE: Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s reaction to being asked about the Arsenal job

A recent report from the Manchester Evening News claimed he was keen on the Man Utd job but also open to managing Arsenal, where, unlike at Old Trafford, there is currently a vacancy following the recent sacking of Unai Emery.

Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino might not be needed at Manchester United after all

More Stories / Latest News

It would be controversial for the former Spurs boss to take over at their bitter north London rivals, but it seems a lot of Arsenal fans would be perfectly happy with it.

And following today’s result, they also expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks a lot safer at United than he did just a few days ago, which could well mean Pochettino is now a more realistic target…

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pep Guardiola