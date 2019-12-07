Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s reaction to being asked about the Arsenal job

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reacted to a question about the possibility of taking the Arsenal job.

Watch the video below at around 44 seconds in, when the Argentine seems to give an intriguing little smile in response to being linked with the Gunners.

Pochettino’s interview. He was asked about his plans. But look at the reaction of his face when the reporter mentions @Arsenal. Very interesting! He is set to return next week and choose his next project. Out of everything he has available, managing the Gunners is a possibility. pic.twitter.com/sgM3q6K4jw — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) December 6, 2019

It may be too early to read into small things like that, but the Argentine has been reported as being open to managing Arsenal despite his Spurs connections, according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News.

Arsenal recently sacked Unai Emery and could do with a big name coming in after a poor start by Freddie Ljungberg as caretaker boss.

Still, Pochettino was a little vague on his future, suggesting he was in no hurry to rush back into a new job and would take his time to assess his options.

“It’s important to have a moment of calm to lower the decibels and find the energy to take on a new project, and we’ll see where that is,” he said in the video above, as translated by the Metro.

“I’m going to spend a few days here [in Rosario] with my family and friends, and then I’ll return to London next week.”