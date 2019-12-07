Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Sir Alex Ferguson after Manchester Derby win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrated today’s 2-1 win over Manchester City with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Watch the video below, which shows Solskjaer acknowledging Ferguson in the crowd at the Etihad Stadium after the end of the game.

I fucking love this club pic.twitter.com/DPPGU9gyqA — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) December 7, 2019

The Scot can be seen applauding Solskjaer, who truly pulled off a brilliant result for United in the Manchester Derby.

First half goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were enough to give the Red Devils the points and the bragging rights for this one.