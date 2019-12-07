Video: Man United fans will love Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s passionate celebration following win at Man City

Manchester United fans will love the passion from their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in this video clip below.

Watch as the Norwegian tactician goes over to the away fans at the Etihad Stadium to celebrate after a superb 2-1 win against rivals Manchester City.

Solskjaer can be seen pointing to the club badge in celebration, with the United boss clearly pumped after this huge derby victory that will no doubt do wonders for his job safety at Old Trafford.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial did the job for MUFC in the first half, though Nicolas Otamendi pulled one back for City in the second half.