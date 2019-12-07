Video: Son Heung-min scores stunning solo goal for Tottenham with run starting just outside his own box

Son Heung-min has just scored one of the goals of the season to make it Tottenham 3-0 Burnley in the first half of this Premier League clash.

It’s been a great start for Spurs, and Son has just shown his immense talent with a stunning run that started all the way back just outside his own penalty area.

From there, the South Korea international took on virtually the entire Burnley team on his own with great pace and skill.

He then finishes well as he gets to a 1v1 with the Burnley goalkeeper, making no mistake by slotting home from close range.