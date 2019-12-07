Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a moment of sheer brilliance in his side’s defeat to Lazio in this evening’s Serie A clash.

Although the Polish shot-stopper could not help his side to fight back and gain a point as they lost to Lazio, he somehow kept Ciro Immobile out here with a sensational double save.

Wojciech Szczesny with the most remarkable double save from a penalty ?? pic.twitter.com/EYXV8UvFBB — Goal HQ (@goalhq_) December 7, 2019

First, Szczesny saved Immobile’s penalty, and he then somehow managed to get back up again and quickly keep out Immobile’s second effort from the rebound.

This really is remarkable goalkeeping by the former Arsenal man, and it’s just a shame Juve’s other players weren’t quite on top of their game enough to repay their ‘keeper for his heroics.