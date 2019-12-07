Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has reportedly made the decision to seal a transfer to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea among his suitors.

The France international has been a solid performer in his time at the Nou Camp, though he’s also had his occasional fitness problems that have seen him fall down the pecking order.

According to Don Balon, this has led Umtiti to consider his options and move to a team that can guarantee him more first-team football, with England his preferred destination.

It remains to be seen where Umtiti will finally settle on, but both United and Chelsea both need a centre-back signing so could surely offer him the playing time he craves.

At Old Trafford, it’s been a poor start to the season for a variety of reasons, but it’s fair to say many will have expected more of an impact from summer signing Harry Maguire.

The former Leicester City defender looked a quality purchase to help the Red Devils tighten up at the back, but he’s yet to hit top form.

Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, is perhaps not an ideal solution to partner Maguire in the long-term, with Umtiti surely an upgrade when he’s on form.

Chelsea are also not looking at all convincing at the back at the moment, with some poor defensive play today leading them to lose 3-1 to Everton.

Umtiti could surely be a superior option to Kurt Zouma or Andreas Christensen, while even promising youngster Fikayo Tomori is perhaps starting to show that he’s not ready to be a regular starter.

Don Balon recently also linked Umtiti with Liverpool, suggesting he’d cost around €60million, which seems a fair and affordable price for both Man Utd and Chelsea.