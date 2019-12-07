Video: Glorious Lionel Messi strike from distance puts Barcelona 2-0 up

It’s always infuriating when you play Fifa and any side footed shot from around the box automatically becomes a goal. It’s completely unrealistic that any player can do that every time – unless it’s Lionel Messi.

It feels like every time he gets the chance to size one up from the edge of the box there’s only one place it’s ending up. We can all see exactly what he has planned here as soon as he gets the ball, but there’s still no stopping it:

Lionel Messi is not human. WHAT A GOAL!! ?pic.twitter.com/dro50NVFdb — Goal HQ (@goalhq_) December 7, 2019

Barca needed to win to replace Real Madrid at the top of the league and it now seems inevitable that the three points will be belonging to Messi and co tonight.