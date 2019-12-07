Video: Incredible pass from ter Stegen allows Griezmann to dink Barcelona in front

There were a lot of fans and pundits ready to write Antoine Griezmann off because of his poor form at the start of the season. It now seems that we are seeing him find his feet and he could become a vital part of this Barcelona team.

The team has relied so much on Lionel Messi this season so it’s a positive sign that others are stepping up. This assist from Marc-Andre ter Stegen is up there with the best you will see this season.

It completely takes out the entire Mallorca defence and it allows Griezmann to dink a lovely finish over the keeper:

An assist by Ter Stegen and what a cool finish by Griezmann ..!! Ter Stegen has 2 assists this season. More than Hazard…!! pic.twitter.com/mzFOI2bQ6C — BarcaFreak (@BarcasBoY) December 7, 2019

That finish is the mark of a player playing with confidence, which is a brilliant sign for Barca and France. A win will see them return to the top of La Liga, and Barca are well on top just now.