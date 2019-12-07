Video: Luis Suarez scores INCREDIBLE back-heel for Barcelona vs Mallorca

The more you watch this goal the more there is to admire. It’s quite clear that Luis Suarez is going to attempt some kind of back heel, but the result is still unstoppable.

He takes an enormous swing at the ball so you expected some power in the shot, but he actually managed to dig it into the ground first which allows him to lift it over the despairing dive of the goalkeeper:

SUAREZ GOAL , BARCA 4-1 , FOLLOW FOR LIVE GOALS pic.twitter.com/loqIOAGFAY — Live Goals HD (@LiveGoalsHDLive) December 7, 2019

It’s something that you don’t see very often. Jeremy Menez once scored a fine effort like this for AC Milan a while ago, but that was much closer in.

The keeper can see what Suarez is trying to do, but the Uruguayan’s effort is just too good. This will be a long second half for Mallorca now.