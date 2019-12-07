Video: Montpellier player gets away with CHOKEHOLD on Neymar

Is it Ligue 1 or a bit of WWE? Montpellier are well known for being a physical and aggressive side, but this maybe took things a bit too far.

In fairness it must be daunting for a youngster when facing Neymar, but it doesn’t mean you have to quite literally get to grips with him. Joris Chotard got both hands round Neymar’s neck at one point here, but didn’t even get booked:

Chotard est CRS dans la vie ? C’est un malade même au judo jsais pas si c’est réglementaire. La réaction de Neymar ???? pic.twitter.com/BhrkDhExvW — M. ?????? (@DZmafiia13) December 7, 2019

Joris Chotard qui met des coups de pression à Neymar normal ? #MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/FGRz5Xovd1 — Julien Moreau (@JulienMoreau06) December 7, 2019

The Brazilian had the last laugh as three late goals completed a late comeback to take all three points from The Mosson, but he will certainly know he was in a game after this.