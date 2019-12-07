Menu

Video: Montpellier player gets away with CHOKEHOLD on Neymar

Is it Ligue 1 or a bit of WWE? Montpellier are well known for being a physical and aggressive side, but this maybe took things a bit too far.

In fairness it must be daunting for a youngster when facing Neymar, but it doesn’t mean you have to quite literally get to grips with him. Joris Chotard got both hands round Neymar’s neck at one point here, but didn’t even get booked:

The Brazilian had the last laugh as three late goals completed a late comeback to take all three points from The Mosson, but he will certainly know he was in a game after this.

