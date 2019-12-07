Video: Trademark Messi strike from the edge of the box kills off Mallorca comeback hopes

We all know how good he is, but Lionel Messi just makes it look so easy. If he gets the time to get the ball on his left foot and pick his spot, then you might as well just prepare to pick the ball out of the net.

Real Mallorca had actually managed to get themselves back into this game, but all that seemed to do was irritate Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic led the swift counter attack and Messi was left with the task of clipping it past the keeper:

Don’t try to describe his goals .. just enjoy? pic.twitter.com/yxgGps4TiZ — Ben AbdulFattah (@BenAbdulFattah) December 7, 2019

It’s incredible that a chance from the edge of the area seems like a formality but that’s what it is for the Argentine. He’s produced this type of finish so many times that it’s almost become a trademark finish for him.

Things got worse for Mallorca as they conceded a fourth thanks to an incredible back heel from Luis Suarez which you can watch here.