Chelsea seem to have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

The Blues could do with the £70million-rated attacker as a replacement for Eden Hazard.

The Ivory Coast international has also been linked with Man Utd in recent times, following his failed spell at Old Trafford earlier in his career.

It recently looked like United were leading the race for Zaha, but it may be that this is no longer the case after recent developments.

The winger is now being strongly linked with Chelsea by the Independent, who claim the club have already held talks with an agent over the possibility of a deal.

Zaha has shone again for Palace this season and is sure to find himself at a big six club before too long.