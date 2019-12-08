Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Chris Smalling next summer.

Manchester United loaned the England international to Roma this summer and he has become a regular under Paulo Fonseca. Smalling has made 14 appearances for the Giallorossi this season so far, scoring twice while providing an assist.

The Mirror claim that Arsenal are interested in signing the 30-year-old who is valued at £18 million by Manchester United. This report also suggests that other clubs interested in him are Everton and Leicester City.

The Gunners have looked pretty shaky at the back this season and need defensive reinforcements. Smalling has been doing really well at Roma and he could be a suitable addition for Arsenal. With William Saliba joining next summer, the two could form a decent pairing at the heart of defence.

However, given the England international’s current performances, the Giallorossi may also try to sign him permanently after his loan spell ends.