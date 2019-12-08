RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has hinted that he wants to manage Barcelona at some point in his managerial career.

The 32-year-old is one of the finest managers in the Bundesliga thanks to his work with Hoffenheim and now, Leipzig.

Die Roten Bullen have dome pretty well this season so far. They are currently second in the Bundesliga table with 30 points, just one behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Nagelsmann said that he admires Barcelona which might be a hint that he intends to manage them some day. As quoted by Goal.com, the 32-year-old told German TV company ZDF: “I’ve said many times: Barcelona is a beautiful city, a beautiful club. But they are not the only club that is attractive.”

Nagelsmann has done a pretty impressive job at RB Leipzig so far and there’s a good chance that bigger European clubs might be interested in him.

As far as Barcelona is concerned, several fans have been critical of current manager Ernesto Valverde and provided they don’t win the Champions League anytime soon, there’s a good chance the Spaniard might be sacked. Provided such an event occurs, Nagelsmann would be a suitable replacement.