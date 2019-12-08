Chelsea’s transfer ban being lifted has seen a lot of speculation over who might join the club in January, but it could also open the door for some players to move on.

When they couldn’t sign any new players it meant they had to hold on to their experienced players to help guide the youngsters, but it might make sense to let some leave and bring in replacements.

Olivier Giroud looks to be one of those players who might fancy a move. He will want to feature as much as possible for France in Euro 2020 and needs to be playing regularly to ensure he’s in top condition for the Summer.

According to L’Equipe via Get Football News France, Inter Milan and Chelsea are in active discussions over a possible January transfer.

They also indicate that France manager Didier Deschamps has told Giroud he needs to move somewhere else in January, so a reunion with his former boss Antonio Conte in Italy could make sense for all parties.

The story also suggests that some mid level Premier League teams are interested in signing the Frenchman, but he wants to play at the highest possible level so that would make Inter the favourites for now.

There’s no indication over how much the fee might be at this point, but Giroud is 33 and doesn’t play regularly so you have to think it wouldn’t be a huge one. At least it would allow Chelsea to use his wage to freshen up the squad if he did go.