Chelsea will reportedly submit a bid of £100 million to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The 19-year-old has been in stunning form for the Bundesliga side this season, amassing nine goals and ten assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea are interested in signing Sancho and according to the Daily Mail, the club will submit a bid of £100 million to sign him. The London club are now allowed to sign players in January after the Court of Arbitration for Sport halved their transfer ban.

The Blues’ current wingers are Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pedro and Willian. However, the latter two might leave the club soon hence, some reinforcements will be needed.

Sancho is a suitable option for Chelsea and there’s no doubt he’d be a regular if he signs for them. Provided the Blues do manage to sign the England international, he’ll be their record signing, surpassing Kepa whose transfer from Athletic Bilbao last summer cost the club £71 million according to BBC.