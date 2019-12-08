Danny Blind lavished praise on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, saying that the Senegalese international is the “new Ronaldo”.

The 27-year-old has been in sensational form for the Reds this season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Blind hailed Mane, likened him to Cristiano Ronaldo. As quoted by the Express, the former Netherlands captain said: “Sadio Mane is the new Ronaldo in world football. As an attacking player he is absolutely fantastic. I can go through all his qualities – and he is superb in every aspect. He can score with his left foot, his right foot, with sensational headers.

“He can give brilliant assists, he is an incredible athlete – and I could go on even more! Mane is the super modern player. If you look at his skills that is one great thing, but he is able to combine that with astonishing sprints right throughout the game. That requires so much power. You have to be incredibly strong both physically and mentally. But Sadio has it all.”

Mane is undoubtedly one of the best footballers in the world and given his current form, 2019/20 could well be the 27-year-old’s best season of his career so far. Jurgen Klopp dropped the Senegal winger for yesterday’s fixture against Bournemouth. Liverpool went on to win 3-0 thanks to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

After being an unused substitute against Bournemouth, Mane will most likely start in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against his former club Red Bull Salzburg. Even a draw will be enough to seal Liverpool’s place in the last 16 of the competition.