Martin Keown hailed Manchester United right-back for his performance against Manchester City.

The Red Devils beat Pep Guardiola’s side in their own background yesterday, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. City’s only goal was scored in the 85th minute by Nicolas Otamendi.

SEE MORE: Arsenal keen on signing £18m Manchester United loanee in the summer

Manchester United produced a fine performance and one of their best players yesterday was Wan-Bissaka. The 22-year-old produced some fine tackles and was brilliant in handling Raheem Sterling.

Keown hailed Wan-Bissaka’s performance, calling him a magnificent defender. As quoted by football.london, the Arsenal legend told BBC: “He’s a magnificent defender, simply the best one against one defender in the Premier League. He’s patient, look how close he gets to his opponent. [Raheem] Sterling has got electric pace but it doesn’t matter because he goes in. He takes charge of things. People thought I was good and I think this guy is ahead of me. He has got that arrogance and great pace. He picks his moment, it’s brilliant defending. His teammates know he is their best defender.”

Wan-Bissaka is undoubtedly one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. Defensively, there are very few better than him in position.

Manchester United are now fifth in the Premier League table following yesterday’s win. However, they could go down to sixth provided Wolves beat Brighton today. The Red Devils’next fixture is their final Europa League group game against AZ after which they play Everton at Old Trafford.