Matt Le Tissier said that Liverpool forward Divock Origi is one of the unluckiest players in the Premier League.

The Belgian attacker has not been much of a regular in the Reds squad but has been influential on the pitch when needed. This season, he has netted five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions. Le Tissier praised Origi for his impact on the team when needed.

As quoted by HITC.com, the former England international told Sky Sports: “He’s probably one of the unluckiest footballers in the Premier League at the moment, given what’s in front of him, given who he has to get past to get into that team. Fair play to him, when he gets a chance in big moments, he stands up and makes himself be counted. He’s been terrific for them.”

Origi had a significant impact on Liverpool during the latter stages of the Champions League last season, netting twice against Barcelona in the semifinals and scoring their second goal in the final. This season, the Belgian striker scored twice against Arsenal including the last-gasp equaliser after which, he netted another brace against Everton earlier this week.

However, when you’re in a team consisting of Salah, Mane and Firmino, it’s going to be difficult to be a regular.

Origi will undoubtedly make more starts given that the fixtures are piling up.