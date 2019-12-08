It’s Jamie Vardy: Stats show striker’s incredible form since infamous Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy incident

This is almost certainly one of those pointless stats that doesn’t really mean anything, but it’s still quite funny when you think back to a few months ago.

The internet was treated to the spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy over the alleged leaking of personal stories to the press. It was sparked when Coleen took to social media to publicly accuse Mrs Vardy after she conducted some pretty impressive detective work.

There was never an admission or a real conclusion to that case, but it clearly caused a lot of embarrassment to the Vardy’s and the public opinion seemed to be on the side of Mrs Rooney at the time.

It must’ve been awkward for Jamie Vardy to deal with, and it looked like it might cause a major distraction for him at one point. The stats show it actually did the opposite:

Jamie Vardy has now scored in every single game since his missus got done for spying on Coleen. (8) (CC @StatmanDave) pic.twitter.com/yHKOq4DD08 — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) December 8, 2019

The run of eight successive Premier League games with a goal is the best since Vardy managed 11 a couple of years ago. With the way he and Leicester are playing, you wouldn’t write him off when it comes to matching or beating that record.