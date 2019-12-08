Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko in January.

The Bosnian international has been an integral player for the Giallorossi since joining them from Manchester City. So far, Dzeko has amassed 95 goals and 40 assists in 198 appearances across all competitions. The 33-year-old has had a fine season so far, scoring eight goals while providing three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Mourinho is eager to sign Dzeko in January as cover for Harry Kane according to the Mirror. Currently valued at €14 million according to Transfermarkt, the Bosnian striker signed a contract extension with Roma in August which sees him stay at the club till 2022.

Tottenham do have some fine attacking options but they need suitable cover for Kane and Dzeko could undoubtedly be a solid addition to their squad. The Roma vice-captain already has some Premier League experience, having played 189 matches for Manchester City, scoring 72 goals and providing 39 assists.