It’s easy for the biggest clubs to stockpile players, especially when they are younger. Once they start to get to an age where they need to play regular football to aid their development, that’s where it starts to get difficult.

It’s a big call to make when deciding to let a player go out on loan. You need to be comfortable that they won’t feature regularly for you and it’s best for everyone involved. Sometimes you might have someone who is on the verge of the first team, so when they excel for another team it can lead to regrets.

Liverpool faced that decision with Harry Wilson in the Summer. He ended up going on loan to Bournemouth where he’s doing very well, but it sounds like Jurgen Klopp is having some regrets about not keeping him.

The Mirror reported on some comments the manager made about the loanee, where he said the following:

“I am happy he cannot play against us, to be honest.”

“It would have been difficult for Harry and I would have loved to have had him here if we had another choice, especially when Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] was injured.”

In some ways it does sound like the club have done the best thing for Wilson’s long term development, so it should be applauded. They could easily have kept him and stifled his development in return for playing him 10-15 times in the season, but you could question if that would really benefit anyone.

With such glowing words it certainly sounds like Wilson has a future at Anfield when the loan ends next year.