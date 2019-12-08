Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Pedro in January.

Currently valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt, the Spaniard has made 192 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Barcelona scoring 42 goals and providing 26 assists. This season, Pedro hasn’t been much of a regular under Frank Lampard.

The 32-year-old has made just nine appearances in 2019/20, scoring and assisting against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

According to the Telegraph. Aston Villa are interested in signing Pedro in January.

The Spaniard’s current contract with Chelsea expires next summer and given the current wingers they have, there’s a good chance that he may not receive much first-team opportunities this season. Hence, a move away from Stamford Bridge might do good for him.

Having an experienced player like Pedro could be suitable for Aston Villa who are currently 17th in the Premier League table. If Chelsea are to let go of the Spaniard, there’s every chance that they will try to sell him in January for a transfer fee rather than let go of him in the summer for nothing.