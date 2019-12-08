It’s fair to say that Jose Mourinho loves a certain type of player – one who is big, physical, capable of dominating the midfield and will do everything that he tells them. If they can also be utterly predictable on the pitch so he always knows what he will get then even better.

He’s also shown he likes to work with the same players if possible, so it makes sense that he’s looking to lure one of his old favourites from Manchester United back to the Premier League to join him at Spurs.

According to Belgian outlet DHnet, Mourinho has personally contacted Marouane Fellaini about a possible move to Spurs in January. They do point out that he’s contracted to his Chinese team until 2021, so it’s likely a fee would be required.

Anyone who has watched the Premier League over the past few years will know exactly what the big Belgian would bring. He’s not that gifted technically, but he’s so tall, powerful and awkward that he can cause problems all over the park and his unrelenting commitment makes him a big favourite of Mourinho.

There’s nothing to suggest any kind of fee or deal has been agreed at this point. If it does happen, then it will be the most obvious sign that the style will be dramatically shifting from what they saw under Mauricio Pochettino.

It might be fine if they continue to win games, but as soon as the results go south and the team is playing dull, uninspiring football, then the fans might question the club’s decision to let the Argentine go.