Sometimes it just becomes clear that someone is destined for a higher level, but it’s always interesting to see which clubs come out of the woodwork to make a move and where they actually end up.

Erling Haaland has been sensational for RB Salzburg this season, and he’s also shown that he can do it in the Champions League too.

If you look at it in a basic sense-he’s 19 years old, is outstanding both physically and technically, has proven experience at the top level and has 28 goals in 24 games this season. Based on those things, you would expect every major club in the world to be interested.

According to Corriere Dello Sport via Football Italia, it’s Juventus who have made the first move. Interestingly the report does try to suggest that his true value would be around the €80m mark, but he actually has a release clause that would allow him to leave for €30m in January.

There’s no sign that the deal has been agreed at this point, but it would be interesting to see what Juventus would do if they did sign him. Unless they had plans to develop him from the bench for a while, it would suggest that one of Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala might end up out of the team.

The story also indicates that Manchester United are the favourites for now. That move would make sense when you consider that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has worked with the youngster when they were together at Molde, but it seems that Borussia Dortmund are also interested.

It certainly looks like he may leave at some point soon, but we still don’t really know where he wants to go or who has the best chance of signing him.