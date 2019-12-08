Manchester United defender Harry Maguire heaped praise on the club’s forwards for their recent performances.

The Red Devils shocked Manchester City by beating them at the Ethiad Stadium yesterday. Both of Manchester United’s goals were scored by their forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The club’s attackers have been in fine form this season so far. Rashford has already netted 13 goals which is his joint-highest in a single season and it took the 22-year-old only 21 matches to net that many. Martial has amassed six goals and four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Maguire hailed the Manchester United forwards and has said that they are a key reason why things are looking fine for the club now. Speaking to the club’s official website, the England international said: “Over the last month or so, I feel like as a defender I look at the forwards and think they’re going to score goals. At the start of the season we didn’t really score more than one goal in a game but now I think it’s a few games on the spin where we’re back to scoring goals. They’re a big threat, they’re top players, great talent and I think it’s all coming together now.”

Many doubted Manchester United’s attack after the club didn’t sign any forwards following the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. However, now things are looking pretty well for the Red Devils up front. Rashford has already been in sensational form while Martial is bound to score more goals after being out of action for a while. Manchester United’s next fixture is against AZ Alkmaar after which, they play Everton at Old Trafford.