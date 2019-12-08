Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world thanks to his performances for the Gli Azzurri. So far, Koulibaly has made 230 appearances for Napoli, scoring ten goals and providing five assists.

According to El Desmarque, Mourinho wants to sign the 28-year-old who could cost Spurs €100 million.The report also claims that the Portuguese wanted to sign him whilst at Manchester United.

Napoli may not have done too well this season so far but Koulibaly has looked good at the heart of the defence. The Senegal international has featured in all but two matches for the Gli Azzurri in 2019/20 so far.

Tottenham might need some defensive reinforcements if Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen don’t extend their contracts which run out next summer.

Koulibaly could be a solid addition to Mourinho’s squad and there’s no doubt that he would excel in the Premier League.