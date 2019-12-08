Video: A bewildered looking Scott Brown loses winner’s medal during trophy ceremony

For some players, winning a trophy will be the pinnacle of their career, so that winner’s medal will be cherished forever.

Scott Brown is a man who is no stranger to a medal, so this might not hurt as much. Today’s victory over Rangers marked their tenth successive domestic trophy win and ensured the march towards the quadruple treble is still very much alive.

That hasn’t stopped him looking a bit sad and bewildered as he loses his medal during the trophy ceremony:

“I’ve lost it already!” ? Scott Brown may have won the #BetfredCupFinal, but he can’t say the same about his medal… pic.twitter.com/F0W7dQga4C — Fitba on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2019

It’s not a great look for the tournament’s organisers if they are handing out cheap medals that just seem to fall away for no real reason, but Brown seems in good spirits as he talked about losing it in the interview afterwards.

It will probably turn up later, and it’s also doubtful that this will be the last trophy win he celebrates.